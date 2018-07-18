Man charged in fatal bus shooting, second homicide

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is charged in two killings, including the fatal shooting of a fellow passenger on a bus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 36-year-old Talib Ziyad is jailed without bond and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Rachaud Grayer at a liquor store on July 5. Authorities say the motive wasn't clear.

On Saturday, 35-year-old Kenneth Pointer was fatally shot. Police say Pointer was first shot while on a MetroBus in the suburban St. Louis town of Cool Valley. He got off the bus to try and escape but the shooter fired more shots, killing him.

Police say the shooting on the bus began with some sort of dispute.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com