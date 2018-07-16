Man charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was gunned down in Mississippi.

WLBT-TV reports 21-year-old Jonathan Fortenberry surrendered to police Saturday and was charged with murder in the Friday death of Quantavius Daniels.

Interim Chief James Davis says the shooting took place in the driveway of a Jackson home around 8:00 p.m. and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Davis called the incident a senseless act of violence where individuals are pulling out handguns to solve their problems.

Fortenberry is being held without bond. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

