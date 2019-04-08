Man charged in killing of ex-girlfriend, dog in LA area

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Southern California man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend and her dog and then setting fire to her apartment.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says Monday that Chaumon Wayan Tyner faces one count each of murder, cruelty to an animal and arson. The 50-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day. It's not immediately known if he has an attorney.

Tyner is alleged to have used scissors in the killing of Ronnie Sue Wall last month in Pomona.

The DA's office says Tyner, an Inglewood resident, was previously convicted of felonies including robbery, burglary and grand theft.

If convicted as charged, he faces a possible 76 years to life in state prison. Bail is set at nearly $2.5 million.