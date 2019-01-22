Suspect in widowed teacher's killing held on $3M bond

WATERTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A man charged with killing a widowed teacher inside her home has been ordered held on $3 million bond.

The Hartford Courant reports that 48-year-old William Bayarinas made a brief appearance Tuesday in Waterbury Superior Court in the slaying of 70-year-old Maryann Kibbe-Staniz.

Kibbe-Staniz was found dead in her Watertown home Jan. 9, five days after Bayarinas had been released from jail. Prosecutors described him as a career criminal who had been arrested at least 28 times.

Police say Bayarinas once lived near the victim and was connected to Kibbe-Staniz's death through evidence collected at the scene. He also is facing charges related to a Waterbury burglary in the days before the killing.

It was not clear if he has a lawyer.