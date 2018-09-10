Man charged in woman's death in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in Middletown.

Police said Monday that Cornel Myers of Middletown has been charged with murder, burglary and trespassing.

The body was discovered Saturday in the Westlake area of the city. Police say the cause of death was determined to be a homicide.

Police say Myers was found at the scene where the body was found. Police say police had previously order him to not return to the home.

Myers was held on $3 million bond. It wasn't immediately clear Monday whether he has an attorney.

Authorities are withholding the name of the victim and have sealed Myers' arrest warrant.