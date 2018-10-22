Man charged in youth football coach's slaying to stay jailed

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — A man charged in the slaying of a youth football coach who was gunned down in a school parking lot after a practice will remain jailed until his murder trial starts.

A judge made the ruling Friday, agreeing with Cumberland County prosecutors who cited the severity of the charges Will El-Bey faces. They also noted the 22-year-old Vineland man is accused of witness tampering.

Defense attorney Diane Ruberton had sought El-Bey's release, noting he has no criminal record.

El-Bey is among four people charged in the death of 37-year-old Joseph Jones. He was killed Aug. 9 in the parking lot at Lakeside Middle School in Millville.

Prosecutors say the Millville youth football league had just wrapped up practice and many children were nearby when the shooting occurred. They have said Jones was targeted by the shooters, but have declined further comment.