Man charged with DUI after head-on crash in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a man driving the wrong way on a highway has caused a two-vehicle accident.

Michael Guy Bright, of Portsmouth, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after the accident early Sunday morning.

Police said Bright was driving his Ford pick-up truck in the wrong direction on Interstate 264. A Chevrolet Suburban driven by Lee Spears Jr., of Chesapeake, was traveling Interstate 664 South and preparing to go onto I-264 East when it was struck head-on by Bright's truck.

Spears and his female passenger were taken to Norfolk General Hospital. State police did not immediately release the extent of their injuries.

It could not immediately be determined if Bright has an attorney.