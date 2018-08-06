Man charged with animal cruelty for leaving dogs in car

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have charged a Massachusetts man with animal cruelty for allegedly leaving two dogs in a parked car.

New London police charged 38-year-old Nicholes Seguin, of Palmer with animal cruelty for leaving two dogs in a plastic cage without water in a parked car last week.

Police say the car's interior temperature was measured at 107 degrees. A passerby called police to the parking lot, who opened the unlocked car doors and gave the dogs water.

Seguin, was located about 40 minutes later and issued a criminal summons for cruelty to animals and unvaccinated animals.

The dogs are in the custody of animal control. Seguin could not be reached for comment.