Man charged with child abuse in death of infant daughter

KIMBALL, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska man has been accused of intentional child abuse in the death of his 7-month-old daughter.

Kimball County Court records say 23-year-old Alexander Romero was arraigned earlier this month. His next hearing is scheduled for April 24. His attorney didn't immediately return a message Tuesday from The Associated Press.

Court records say the Kimball man gave police two versions of what happened to his daughter. In one he said she was injured when she fell off a futon. In the second he said he'd been "playfully running" with her when he tripped and fell. He told officers he placed her on the futon when he went to find his phone. He says she then fell.

The records say doctors who examined the girl say her injuries could not have been caused by an accidental fall.