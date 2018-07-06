Man charged with embezzling from food service provider

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who worked for a food contractor is charged with embezzling more than $20,000 from his employer.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said 41-year-old Kenneth Lynn Burton Jr. of Ocean Springs was arrested Tuesday.

The Sun Herald reports Burton was released from jail on $25,000 bail on Wednesday. It's unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

Peterson says Burton worked for MMI Dining Systems, a Flowood-based company.

MMI says on its website that it provides food service for health care, education, businesses, government and other institutions.

