Man charged with killing cousin after fight over $45 debt
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with fatally shooting his cousin after arguing over a $45 debt.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Lamont Lacombe was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Joseph Lacombe. St. Charles police say Lamont Lacombe confessed to shooting his cousin around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. His bond is set $100,000.
Police say the argument was over money owed to Joseph Lacombe and personal items.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
