Man charged with murder in 1995 Indianapolis cold case

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis authorities have charged a 47-year-old homeless man with murder in a 1995 cold case slaying.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry and Police Chief Bryan Roach announced Thursday that Carl Tyler has been arrested and charged with killing Tammy Surber after a witness came forward in January and told investigators Tyler admitted to committing the crime and provided a recording in which he discussed his involvement.

Surber's body was discovered on Nov. 25, 1995, near the side of a road on the city's east side. An autopsy determined she died of strangulation and other wounds.

Investigators interviewed Tyler in November 2011, but he denied any knowledge of the victim or the crime.

Tyler has an initial court appearance set for Friday. Court records don't list an attorney for him.