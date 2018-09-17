Man charged with murder in beating death of grandmother

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A man has been charged with murder for the beating death of his grandmother in western Iowa's Council Bluffs.

Court records say 29-year-old Jacob Heyer originally was charged with attempted murder and other crimes connected to the beating of 71-year-old Karen Fort on Aug. 27. Police say Fort died of her injuries Friday, and Heyer was charged Monday with first-degree murder.

His attorney didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press. Heyer reportedly told officers that his grandfather had assaulted his grandmother.