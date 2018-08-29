Man charged with murder in northern Iowa slaying

LUVERNE, Iowa (AP) — A 60-year-old man has been accused of killing a man who died at a northern Iowa home.

The Kossuth (kuh-SOOTH') County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday that Jeffrey Winters, of Livermore, is charged with first-degree murder. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. He's being held on $2 million bail.

He's suspected of killing 54-year-old Randy Page, who authorities say died before deputies reached the LuVerne home Monday evening. His wife had called to report that he was on the garage floor and unresponsive.

A criminal complaint says four 9mm bullet casings were found near the body, but no gun was found.

An autopsy was ordered.