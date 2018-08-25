Man charged with murder in shooting of off-duty officer

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A man captured at a suburban Detroit gas station has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Port Huron police officer.

Joshua Bauman was arraigned Saturday in St. Clair County. He's charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and other crimes.

The 30-year-old Bauman is accused of breaking into an apartment early Friday and shooting Lt. Joel Wood, who was visiting a woman in Clyde Township, near Port Huron. The woman and a neighbor were subsequently shot and injured.

Wood was 45 years old. He had been a Port Huron officer for more than 20 years.

Bauman was returned to jail without bond. It's not known if he has a lawyer yet.