Man charged with murder, robbery held without bail
BOSTON (AP) — A man charged in connection to a Massachusetts shooting death has been ordered held without bail at his arraignment.
Prosecutors say 26-year-old Frederick Reynoso was arraigned in Boston on Wednesday on charges of murder and armed robbery in connecting to the June shooting death of 25-year-old Abran Castillo.
Reynoso allegedly contacted Castillo to arrange the purchase of marijuana, and later joined a second man to rob him at gunpoint. Castillo was fatally shot in the process.
An attorney for Reynoso could not be immediately reached. He will return to court Sept. 18.
