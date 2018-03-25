Man charged with sex abuse of children, dog

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man was arraigned in Fairbanks on multiple charges of child sexual abuse, child pornography and animal sexual abuse of a dog.

The 36-year-old North Pole man, who appeared Saturday before District Court Judge Earl Peterson via closed-circuit television from Fairbanks Correctional Center, is charged with five counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor younger than 13, five counts of distributing pornographic materials to minors, five counts of possessing child pornography and five counts of exploitation of a minor, all felonies, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported .

The man also is charged with two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Peterson set the man's bail at $1 million, citing the need to protect the public and that the man's "desire to flee" would be heightened by the serious nature of the charges against him.

"These alleged crimes are amongst the most vile and the most damaging crime that can be committed by a person upon others," prosecutor Spenser Ruppert said. "He stands accused of abusing multiple children in despicable ways, of abusing animals sexually and of videotaping those acts and perpetuating those acts upon others by showing those videos to them."

If convicted, the man faces a prison sentence of 25-99 years for each count of sexual abuse of a minor, possession of child pornography and exploitation of a minor. Each count of distributing pornographic materials to a minor holds a maximum five-year sentence.

Cruelty to animals is a class A misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail for each count.

Alaska State Troopers began investigating the man March 9 after receiving a report that he had sexually abused several children, according to a criminal complaint.

