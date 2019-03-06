Man charged with shooting friend held without bail

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who spent nearly a day on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his friend has been held without bail.

Justin Gaston was arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge in the shooting death Monday of Haki Sanders in the Randolph home they shared.

Authorities say after the shooting, the 32-year-old Gaston fled, and was caught about 20 hours later in Lynn.

According to court documents, the men lived in the same home with Gaston's mother. The mother said the men were arguing because Gaston was angry that Sanders and she had had him involuntarily committed to a mental health facility last year.

Witnesses say the men had been friends since childhood and the 33-year-old Sanders was the godfather of Gaston's children.

Gaston's attorney did not comment.