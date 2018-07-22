Man charged with threatening pedestrians with handgun

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been charged with threatening pedestrians with a handgun.

Forty-seven-year-old Jose Barreto has been charged with first-degree threatening and possession of a high-capacity magazine. Police say they responded to calls about a man in a white pickup truck using a handgun to scare pedestrians on Saturday morning in Hartford.

Barreto was arrested. Police say he had a Glock handgun and a state permit to carry it. An attorney for Barreto has not been immediately identified.