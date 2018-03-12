Man charged with trying to smuggle drugs into prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina prison authorities have arrested a man they say was trying to smuggle drugs into a state prison.

The Department of Corrections says Kadeem Laron Cobb was arrested Saturday and charged with trespassing on prison property, intent to distribute drugs and trying to bring contraband into a prison.

Officials say Cobb had more than 40 grams of marijuana when they arrested him at Perry Correctional Institution in Greenville. Authorities say he was trying to throw hollowed out footballs containing the drugs over the prison fences.

Warrants did not list an attorney for Cobb.