Man convicted in $1.4M investment-fraud scheme sentenced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities say an Ohio man convicted in a $1.4 million investment-fraud scheme has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Authorities say 41-year-old Edward Campbell was sentenced Tuesday in Columbus. The Reynoldsburg man pleaded guilty in 2017 to money laundering and wire fraud charges, agreeing to pay over $1.4 million restitution.

Investigators say the operator of Rosewood Consulting LLC in Baltimore, Ohio, falsely told investors he was a former Navy Seal and international businessman. Authorities say he told at least 44 investors between July 2011 and June 2013, their money would go into historical bonds issued by China and the exchange of illegal currency from Bougainville, Papua New Guinea, into U.S. dollars.

Authorities say investors didn't receive promised returns on their investments.

A message was left for Campbell's attorney.