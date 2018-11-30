Man convicted in drug-deal killing in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man has been convicted in a drug-deal killing after his first trial ended in a hung jury.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that jurors found Luqman Keys guilty Friday of first-degree felony murder and aggravated robbery in the June 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Arden King. Jurors couldn't reach a verdict during his first trial in September.

Defense attorney Kevin Shepherd characterized Keys as being "a kid trying to defend himself" when he fatally shot King. Shepherd said King lunged at Keys, who reacted by firing.

But Shawnee County assistant district attorney Brett Watson questioned why King would have lunged at Keys, who was armed, while King wasn't.

King's mother, Kelly Briones, says the verdict means she can "finally get a little bit of closure" for her son.

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com