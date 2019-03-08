Man convicted in drug-related 1987 slaying dies in prison

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man convicted of a 1987 drug-related slaying has died in prison.

The Iowa Corrections Department says 71-year-old Charles Robinson died of an illness Wednesday at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

The Des Moines Register reports that Robinson was a drug dealer who fatally shot 50-year-old Joseph Coon in January 1987 and wounded another man. Prosecutors said Coon owed Robinson $260 for drugs and the two had argued over the money.

He'd also served prison time for robbery, forgery and shoplifting convictions.

___

