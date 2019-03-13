Man convicted of bank fraud, identity theft

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been convicted of using stolen identities to defraud people and banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

After a five-day trial, a federal jury convicted 47-year-old Emmanuel Kusi Appiah, of Silver Spring, on Tuesday of bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. His sentencing is scheduled for June 1.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur's office says Appiah plotted with others to open bank accounts using identities stolen from at least five people and used the accounts to deposit stolen and altered checks and tax refunds.

Hur's office says the scheme lasted from June 2013 through March 2018.