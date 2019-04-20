Man convicted of murder in stabbing of St. George woman

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A 29-year-old man faces up to life in prison after being convicted of murder in the fatal stabbing of a St. George woman in her apartment.

The Spectrum reports that jurors Friday convicted 29-year-old Kevin Ray Mcatlin of first-degree murder in the June 2018 killing of 33-year-old Elizabeth Carter.

Mcatlin didn't dispute he killed Carter but defense attorney Edward Flint argued that special mitigation circumstances existed that would have resulted in Mcatlin being convicted of manslaughter, a lesser charge.

Flint said Carter provoked Mcatlin by slapping him after he accused her of stealing drugs and other belongings of his.

Sentencing is set for May 22. A Utah murder conviction results in a prison sentence of 15 years to life. The Board of Pardons will determine his exact length of sentence.