Man dies after E Colorado deputy shoots him with stun gun

KIOWA, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a man who was shot with a stun gun during a confrontation with deputies in eastern Colorado died.

Authorities called to a home in Elbert County on Thursday evening encountered a man with a gun. A deputy used a stun gun to subdue the man, whose name and age have not been released.

A critical response team with the 18th Judicial District has been called in to investigate.

No other information was released.