Man dies after being shot on South Carolina island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A man has died after he was shot on a South Carolina island.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis told news outlets that officers were called to James Island around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Francis says the victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where he died.

The man's name has not been released.

No arrests have been reported. No other details were immediately available.