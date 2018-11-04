Man dies after being taken to hospital from California jail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who stopped breathing after being booked into jail following his arrest in Northern California.

Officials in Sacramento County say 36-year-old Marshall Miles died Thursday at a hospital.

He was arrested Oct. 28 on suspicion of felony vandalism, public intoxication and a felony parole violation after reports he was jumping on parked cars and generally behaving erratically.

The Sacramento Bee reports Sunday that Miles was uncooperative throughout the booking process and his breathing stopped as soon as he was placed in a cell.

The newspaper cites court records that show a CT scan performed hours later found global hypoxic anoxic injury — a lack of oxygen to the brain.

