Man dies after explosion, fire at Salina home

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Police say foul play is not suspected in a fire and explosion at a Salina home that killed a man.

The explosion happened around 4 a.m. Sunday. By the time firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, but they were able to keep it from spreading.

Salina police spokesman Capt. Paul Forrester identified the victim Monday as 42-year-old Justin Rogers. He said police are awaiting preliminary autopsy results.

Salina Fire Marshal Troy Long said the fire was particularly intense and spread almost instantly throughout the house.

The Salina Journal reports Long said it appears "very likely" the furnace was involved in the blast but an official cause is still under investigation.

