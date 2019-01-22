https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-dies-after-shooting-at-home-near-South-13552279.php
Man dies after shooting at home near South Carolina coast
ANDREWS, S.C. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting death of a man at a home near the South Carolina coast.
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near Andrews.
A man was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.
His name has not been released yet.
Deputies have not released a possible motive for the shooting. No arrests have been reported.
