Man dies after shooting inside a fast-food restaurant

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Cape Girardeau police say a man who was shot inside a fast-food restaurant has died.

Police spokesman Rick Schmidt says a suspect was taken into custody after the shooting at a Hardee's restaurant.

Schmidt says neither the suspect or the victim worked at the Hardee's or had any association with the business.

He says no Hardee's employees or other customers were harmed during the shooting inside the business.

The Southeast Missourian reports Schmidt says the shooting was a dispute between only between the two men.

Cape Girardeau County coroner Dennis Turner confirmed the victim Wednesday.

