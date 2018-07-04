https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-dies-days-after-stabbing-suspect-charged-13048607.php
Man dies days after stabbing, suspect charged with murder
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man has died from injuries sustained in a stabbing in Connecticut.
Police say 35-year-old Troy McIntosh was stabbed in the chest in Hartford June 23. He died in a hospital July 1.
Authorities arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the stabbing Tuesday and charged him with murder.
The man is being held on $1.5 million bond.
He is due back in court Thursday.
