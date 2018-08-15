Man dies in fall at South Carolina construction site

TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) — A man has died after he fell from a ladder at a construction site in South Carolina.

The Greenville County Coroner's office said in a news release that 39-year-old Denis V. Popa of Anderson died about an hour after he fell around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday from a construction site in Taylors.

Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said in a news release that Popa was working at a single-family home lot when he fell.

Popa was taken to Greer memorial Hospital where he died.

An autopsy is planned to determine how Popa died.

The coroner's office and sheriff's deputies are investigating the death.