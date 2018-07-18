Man faces death penalty for killing estranged wife, friend

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man faces a possible death sentence for killing his estranged wife and her friend.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 38-year-old James Terry Colley Jr. was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder. St. Johns County jurors will return next week to decide whether Colley should be executed or serve a life sentence.

Authorities say Colley went to Amanda Colley's home in August 2015 after appearing in court for violating an injunction for stalking her. Prosecutors say he shot his wife and her friend, Lindy Dobbins, as they begged for their lives. Authorities say Colley also shot and wounded two of his estranged wife's other friends.

