Man faces life in prison for child sexual abuse convictions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a San Felipe Pueblo man faces life in prison after being convicted by a jury of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for New Mexico says a life sentence is mandatory for 48-year-old Tyrone Coriz because he had a previous federal conviction for a sex crime in 1992 involving a different victim.

Federal court jurors in Albuquerque convicted Coriz in the latest case on Wednesday.