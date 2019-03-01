Man facing death for 2 Ohio slayings pleads guilty in 2 more

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing two women has pleaded guilty in the slayings of two other women.

Forty-two-year-old Shawn Grate entered pleas Friday in Richland County to aggravated murder, murder and corpse abuse charges. A judge sentenced him to life in prison.

Authorities say Grate confessed to killing Candice Cunningham at a vacant Richland County home near the ravine where her body was found. Grate also was charged in the 2015 slaying of Rebekah Leicy, whose body was found in Ashland County.

WJW-TV reports Grate briefly apologized in court and said he can't change anything.

Grate was sentenced to death last June for killing two other women in 2016. Their bodies were found under piles of clothes in an Ashland home where Grate was squatting.