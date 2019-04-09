Man fatally shot after pointing gun at Indiana deputy

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say man who allegedly pointed a gun at a sheriff's deputy along Interstate 70 in eastern Indiana had died after being shot.

State police say dispatchers in Henry County received a call about a suspicious person walking along the interstate Tuesday morning and the deputy found the man in the median. Police say the deputy approached him to see if he needed assistance, the man pointed a gun at the deputy and shots were fired.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff's deputy wasn't injured.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. Police say they didn't immediately know why the man, who was reportedly wearing black clothing, was walking along the roadway.