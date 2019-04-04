Man fined for illegal taking of bull elk in Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — A Rock Springs man has been fined over $5,000 and his hunting and fishing privileges suspended for two years for two hunting violations in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says Christian J. Cosby recently pleaded guilty to the intentional illegal taking of a bull elk in 2017 and taking a mountain lion with an illegal caliber firearm in 2018.

The elk antlers and a compound bow used by Cosby in taking the elk were forfeited.

In the fall of 2017, Game and Fish enforcement personnel received multiple tips suggesting Cosby had illegally killed a large bull elk.

Game Warden Andy Roosa says photos and information provided by citizens were key to the solving the case.