Man fined, loses hunting privileges for illegal deer kill

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming wildlife officials say a 42-year-old man has lost his hunting privileges for two years for using a rifle to kill a buck mule deer during the state's archery-only season.

Wyoming Game and Fish says Eric Sorensen also must pay $4,000 in restitution and a $615 fine for the Sept. 16 violation. The Gillette News Record reports that a North Gillette game warden began investigating after hunters reported hearing gunshots on private land.

The statement says Sorensen initially denied taking the deer with a firearm but later admitted that he shot it from the roadway and dumped the meat.

The deer's head and cape were confiscated.