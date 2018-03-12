Man forced to withdraw from ATM before fatal beating

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Charging documents say a suburban St. Louis man was beaten and forced to withdraw money from an ATM before he was killed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 51-year-old Jeffrey Breitenfeld of south St. Louis County was found dead in his home on March 5. Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Kimberly Cartwright and 27-year-old Sherman Kinchen, both of St. Louis, with burglary, kidnapping and second-degree robbery. Authorities say additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Both suspects are jailed on $250,000 bond and do not have listed attorneys.

Authorities say Cartwright, Kinchen and another man forced Breitenfeld to withdraw money. The men allegedly beat him at his home. His body was found two days after the attack.

