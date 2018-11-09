Man found guilty in woman's fatal fentanyl overdose

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A federal jury has found an upstate New York man guilty of a woman's fatal fentanyl overdose.

Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Dontrell Wise, of Buffalo, was convicted of several charges Thursday, including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl causing death.

Authorities say Wise sold fentanyl that caused the death of a 28-year-old Cheektowaga woman in November 2017.

Wise now faces a mandatory life sentence in prison.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says Wise's conviction is the first of its kind in the Department of Justice's Western District of New York.

Two co-defendants were previously found guilty of distribution of a controlled substance and possession with attempt to distribute fentanyl.

Erie County had 251 fatal overdoses in 2017.