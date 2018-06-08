Man found guilty of killing Olympia woman

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of killing an Olympia woman whose body was never found has been found guilty of all charges against him, including second-degree murder.

The Olympian reports the jury handed down the verdict Thursday afternoon in a Thurston County Superior Courtroom filled with tearful friends and family of Gail Doyle, the woman James Stidd was on trial for killing.

Doyle had been missing for two years and five days. Stidd's trial had lasted five weeks.

In addition to being found guilty on the most serious charge, the jury also found Stidd guilty of four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

Stidd was also found guilty of being armed with a deadly weapon, or what was referred to as a "special verdict."

