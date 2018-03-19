Man found shot to death in front yard of South Carolina home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A man has been found shot to death in the front yard of a South Carolina home.

North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor told local media that officers were called to a neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Pryor said officers found the man in the front yard of a home and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's name has not been released.

Pryor says officers are still trying to determine what happened.

No arrests have been reported.