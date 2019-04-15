Man gets 2 years for scheme to export gun parts to Thailand

BALTIMORE (AP) — A 34-year-old man from Thailand has been sentenced to just over two years in federal prison for a scheme to export firearm parts from the U.S. to his native country.

Federal prosecutors say Thai national Apichart Srivaranon admitted that he conspired with people in both countries to export gun parts without first obtaining the legal authorization. Charges were filed against him in Maryland and Washington D.C. He pleaded guilty earlier this year after getting arrested in Las Vegas.

In a plea agreement, he acknowledged falsely labeling packages stuffed with gun parts to avoid detection. Prosecutors say he used fake names for return addresses and shipped the packages via private shipping companies and the U.S. Postal Service.

Srivaranon was sentenced to 26 months. He was also ordered to forfeit $10,000.