Man gets 23 years in prison for crash that killed friend

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for a September 2016 crash that killed a friend.

KOMO-TV reported Friday it is the second time Jacob Lee has been sent to prison for killing a passenger in a car crash.

Lee was found guilty in February of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the death of Chris Grice.

Grice died Sept. 11, 2016, when the vehicle Lee was driving went off Mountain Highway east of Tacoma near Buckley and flipped several times.

In the earlier case, in 2009, Lee pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide for driving a pickup truck in which Derrick Laiblin was a passenger. Court papers say he lost control while speeding past another car in a game of "cat and mouse."

Lee was sentenced to just over three years for the 2009 homicide.

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/