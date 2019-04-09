Man gets 3 years for starting fire at parents' property

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man has been imprisoned for starting a fire that damaged his parents' acreage property on the south end of Lincoln.

Lancaster County District Court records say 31-year-old Christopher Svoboda was sentenced Monday to three years in prison and credited with 73 days already served. He'd pleaded no contest to an arson charge.

Prosecutors say he used gasoline to start the fire Oct. 5 last year at the property he rented from his parents. A barn, shed and house were damaged, but no injuries occurred.