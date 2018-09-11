Man gets 30 years for beating man with bat during robbery

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A man who beat another man with an aluminum baseball bat during a robbery, and then left him in the parking lot of a Washington elementary school, has been sentenced.

The Kitsap Sun reports 22-year-old Devonte Malik Crawford was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison.

Crawford pleaded guilty to being an accomplice to armed first-degree robbery with an aggravator for showing a lack of remorse and a count of armed first-degree assault with the same aggravator.

Crawford was the last of four people sentenced for the June 2017 robbery, where one of the group posed as a prostitute on a dating app to lure Nathan Koprek with the expectation he was going to pay a woman $300 for sex.

Koprek attended the hearing but did not speak in court. He declined to comment.

___

