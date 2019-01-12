Man gets 30 years for former girlfriend's disappearance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the death of his former girlfriend.

The Gainesville Sun reports that 39-year-old Andrelo Witcher was sentenced Friday. He was convicted of manslaughter last month.

Authorities say Heather Ann MacCrossen disappeared in August 2007 after returning to Florida. She had sought refuge with her family in Michigan after claiming that Witcher had beaten her.

Family members testified they heard Witcher threaten to kill MacCrossen and her family during a cell phone conversation. They said he told MacCrossen if he killed her, her family would never find her.

MacCrossen's body has never been found.

