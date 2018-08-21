Man gets 4-8 years for robbing bank in downtown Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A man has been imprisoned for robbing a bank in downtown Fremont.

The Fremont Tribune reports that 53-year-old Leonard Lovell was sentenced Monday to four to eight years. He'd pleaded no contest to robbery.

Police say Lovell entered the U.S. Bank branch on April 18 and soon handed a note to a teller that threatened violence toward the bank and employees. He displayed no weapon.

Lovell was caught about 15 minutes later in the bank's vicinity.

He said in court Monday he knows "it was a very foolish and very wrong thing for me to do."

___

Information from: Fremont Tribune, http://www.fremontneb.com