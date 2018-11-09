Man gets 6 months in jail for killing ex-girlfriend's 2 cats

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man who admitted killing his ex-girlfriend's two cats after she broke up with him has been sentenced to six months in jail and one year of probation.

Twenty-one-year-old Noah Sizemore of Mishawaka was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to domestic violence animal cruelty resulting in death for shooting the cats in November 2017.

The Journal & Courier reports police found the cats dead inside the woman's West Lafayette apartment with a note in which Sizemore admitted killing the felines in retaliation after she ended their relationship.

Sizemore was also sentenced to six months of community corrections and ordered to pay restitution to police for necropsies on the felines.

He must also pay restitution to his ex-girlfriend, who had to have her apartment professionally cleaned after the killings.

